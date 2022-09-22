ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 622,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,842 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $5,786,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 3.6 %

QLD stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

