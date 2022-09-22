Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,416 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $49.08 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

