Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $132.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

