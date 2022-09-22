Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.23.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $105.53 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

