Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $80.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Alteryx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $63.95 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

