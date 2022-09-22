Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $118.00

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,666,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

