J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,831 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.
Insider Activity at Ameren
Ameren Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE AEE opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
