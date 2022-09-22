Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 259 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 719.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

