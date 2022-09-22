Gradient Investments LLC Sells 235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,919,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RYF opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.