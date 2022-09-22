Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 836 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

