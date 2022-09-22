iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $78.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

See Also

