J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,902,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,665.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,589.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,474.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,853.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

