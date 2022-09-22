Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Net Lease by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

