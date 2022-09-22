Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.