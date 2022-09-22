Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

