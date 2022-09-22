Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

