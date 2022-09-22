Lake Street Financial LLC Has $330,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

