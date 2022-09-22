ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.4 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,892,728 shares of company stock worth $26,101,230. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

