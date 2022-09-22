Lake Street Financial LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,391,000 after acquiring an additional 281,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

