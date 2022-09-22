Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,048 shares of company stock worth $95,584,242. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.