Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 165 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DOV opened at $122.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

