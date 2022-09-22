1,983 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,209 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

