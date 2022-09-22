Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $55.11.
