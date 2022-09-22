Lake Street Financial LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $58.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

