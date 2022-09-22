State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.55 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.