State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.71 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

