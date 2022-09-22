State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,418 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.92.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $283.29 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -140.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

