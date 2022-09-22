EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.