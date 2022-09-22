Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 28,869 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $163,398.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HNRG stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 104,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

