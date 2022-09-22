State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,630 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 225,414 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,750,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

