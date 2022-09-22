Simon G. Kukes Purchases 150,716 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 150,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,442,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.