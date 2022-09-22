Simon G. Kukes Purchases 150,716 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 150,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,442,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.44.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.