Uneek Mehra Sells 9,243 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

MYOV opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.