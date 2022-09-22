State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.89.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.