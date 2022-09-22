Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker Sells 1,821 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

