Investors L. P. Gould Buys 7,786 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528,027.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Trading Up 3.1 %
BRT Apartments stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
