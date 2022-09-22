Investors L. P. Gould Buys 7,786 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $170,591.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528,027.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 3.1 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

