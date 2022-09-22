DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.60 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

