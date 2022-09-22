DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.06.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

