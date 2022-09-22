DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,136 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

