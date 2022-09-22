DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 448 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Stock Down 5.4 %

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

Expedia Group stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

