iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.