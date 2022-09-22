Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Major Shareholder Sells 416,666 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

I-Pulse Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00.

IE opened at 8.45 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 12.04.

IE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

