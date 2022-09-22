Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of Jacobs Solutions worth $165,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after acquiring an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

