Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

PRF opened at $146.95 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $159.38.

