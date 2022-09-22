Bank of America Corp DE Sells 72,293 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.96% of Entegris worth $170,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $583,864,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Entegris by 25,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after buying an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

