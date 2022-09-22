AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $102,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $328.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average of $363.61.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

