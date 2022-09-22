Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $20,114,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

