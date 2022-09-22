GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) and Its Peers Financial Survey

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GLOBALFOUNDRIES to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion -$250.31 million 62.55 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors $3.70 billion $763.99 million 17.03

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors 1667 7715 16143 579 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus target price of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 39.11%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors -59.23% -14.73% 0.19%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

