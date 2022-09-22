AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

