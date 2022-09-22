AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $114,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $50.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

