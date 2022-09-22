Analyzing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) & Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.01% 38.82% 5.51% Starry Group N/A -174.35% 4.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 1.10 $177.98 million $0.71 14.20 Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telenor ASA and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 3 0 0 1.75 Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus price target of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,323.61%. Starry Group has a consensus price target of $8.79, suggesting a potential upside of 350.55%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Starry Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Starry Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

